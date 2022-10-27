A peek at Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD): Who has invested in It?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is -22.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.51 and a high of $67.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BUD stock was last observed hovering at around $47.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.98% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -4.93% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.22, the stock is 2.60% and -2.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -14.83% off its SMA200. BUD registered -17.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.82%.

The stock witnessed a 4.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.41%, and is 3.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has around 169000 employees, a market worth around $80.35B and $56.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.28 and Fwd P/E is 14.06. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.09% and -30.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 801.90% this year

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.01B, and float is at 607.63M with Short Float at 0.62%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD): Who are the competitors?

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) is -34.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.