A peek at HUYA Inc. (HUYA): Who has invested in It?

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) is -71.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.64 and a high of $10.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUYA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $1.97, the stock is -7.69% and -26.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing 10.06% at the moment leaves the stock -52.14% off its SMA200. HUYA registered -77.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.76%.

The stock witnessed a -23.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.06%, and is 4.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.30% over the week and 7.34% over the month.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has around 2067 employees, a market worth around $477.71M and $1.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.41. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.12% and -80.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.00% this year

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 242.07M, and float is at 89.52M with Short Float at 4.23%.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -31.86% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -32.11% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -58.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.