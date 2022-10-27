A peek at Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS): Who has invested in It?

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) is -78.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.53 and a high of $16.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MOTS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.06% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 79.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.03, the stock is 1.10% and -26.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing 2.53% at the moment leaves the stock -61.88% off its SMA200. MOTS registered -85.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.67%.

The stock witnessed a -13.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.00%, and is 26.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.62% over the week and 16.73% over the month.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $5.46M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 32.68% and -87.31% from its 52-week high.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.40% this year

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.76M, and float is at 2.55M with Short Float at 6.62%.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Taylor Andrew Lawrence, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Taylor Andrew Lawrence bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $0.51 per share for a total of $1021.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Pomeranz Mark (President and COO) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $0.51 per share for $2043.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the MOTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, Moran Timothy P. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.52 for $5214.0. The insider now directly holds 482,701 shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS).