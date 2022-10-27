A peek at Oceaneering International Inc. (OII): Who has invested in It?

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) is -0.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.25 and a high of $18.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OII stock was last observed hovering at around $10.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.81% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -12.3% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.23, the stock is 22.42% and 23.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 5.15% at the moment leaves the stock -4.59% off its SMA200. OII registered -27.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.08%.

The stock witnessed a 45.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.96%, and is 16.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.14% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has around 8500 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $1.90B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.87. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.90% and -38.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oceaneering International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.20% this year

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.26M, and float is at 98.12M with Short Float at 4.48%.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEBSTER STEVEN A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WEBSTER STEVEN A bought 10,731 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 29 at a price of $7.77 per share for a total of $83372.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Oceaneering International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 29 that Childress Earl (Sr. V.P., Chief Commercial Ofc) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 29 and was made at $7.92 per share for $79157.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80485.0 shares of the OII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 27, WEBSTER STEVEN A (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $7.67 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 124,208 shares of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII).

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) that is trading 49.51% up over the past 12 months and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) that is 16.26% higher over the same period. TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is 39.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.