A peek at Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE): Who has invested in It?

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) is 0.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.92 and a high of $28.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAVE stock was last observed hovering at around $21.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.97% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 0.41% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.91, the stock is 12.09% and 1.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 4.23% at the moment leaves the stock -2.89% off its SMA200. SAVE registered -3.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.64%.

The stock witnessed a 8.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.61%, and is 10.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) has around 9823 employees, a market worth around $2.33B and $4.24B in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.20. Profit margin for the company is -7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.63% and -22.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.40%).

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Analyst Forecasts

Spirit Airlines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.40% this year

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.70M, and float is at 108.40M with Short Float at 8.70%.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wiggins Rocky, the company’s SVP and CIO. SEC filings show that Wiggins Rocky sold 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $19.00 per share for a total of $24700.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33869.0 shares.

Spirit Airlines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Canfield Thomas C (SVP, General Counsel and Sec) sold a total of 12,349 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $27.44 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75151.0 shares of the SAVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Vanier Kevin Blake (VP of FP & A) disposed off 1,100 shares at an average price of $27.23 for $29953.0. The insider now directly holds 26,560 shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE).

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -14.63% down over the past 12 months and Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is -21.02% lower over the same period. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -27.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.