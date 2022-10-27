A peek at The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK): Who has invested in It?

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is -63.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.19 and a high of $46.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AZEK stock was last observed hovering at around $16.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $17.09, the stock is 1.01% and -5.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -24.20% off its SMA200. AZEK registered -53.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.27%.

The stock witnessed a 7.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.81%, and is 9.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.46% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has around 2072 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.49 and Fwd P/E is 18.12. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.55% and -63.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Analyst Forecasts

The AZEK Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 175.20% this year

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.49M, and float is at 147.51M with Short Float at 3.97%.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hendrickson Gary E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hendrickson Gary E bought 27,145 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $18.47 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

The AZEK Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that NAGEL VERNON J (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $18.52 per share for $55560.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27029.0 shares of the AZEK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, NAGEL VERNON J (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $18.89 for $94450.0. The insider now directly holds 22,950 shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK).

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trex Company Inc. (TREX) that is trading -52.22% down over the past 12 months and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) that is -39.89% lower over the same period. Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) is 3.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.