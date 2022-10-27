A peek at Wingstop Inc. (WING): Who has invested in It?

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) is -6.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.67 and a high of $172.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WING stock was last observed hovering at around $134.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 20.6% off its average median price target of $145.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.64% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -63.63% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $155.45, the stock is 23.03% and 21.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.26 million and changing 15.28% at the moment leaves the stock 35.77% off its SMA200. WING registered -6.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.32%.

The stock witnessed a 23.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.76%, and is 26.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.56% over the week and 7.07% over the month.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) has around 890 employees, a market worth around $4.33B and $297.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 115.92 and Fwd P/E is 83.00. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.72% and -9.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.00%).

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wingstop Inc. (WING) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wingstop Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.20% this year

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.88M, and float is at 29.75M with Short Float at 12.12%.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Wingstop Inc. (WING) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peterson Stacy, the company’s EVP, Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Peterson Stacy sold 208 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $74.32 per share for a total of $15458.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5214.0 shares.

Wingstop Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Kaleida Alex (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 66 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $136.24 per share for $8992.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1908.0 shares of the WING stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Skipworth Michael (President and COO) disposed off 748 shares at an average price of $136.24 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 15,483 shares of Wingstop Inc. (WING).

Wingstop Inc. (WING): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brinker International Inc. (EAT) that is trading -27.78% down over the past 12 months and Denny’s Corporation (DENN) that is -28.96% lower over the same period.