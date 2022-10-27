ABB Ltd (ABB) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is -23.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.27 and a high of $37.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABB stock was last observed hovering at around $28.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $28.69 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.27% off the consensus price target high of $39.97 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -9.32% lower than the price target low of $25.86 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.27, the stock is 9.34% and 6.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -3.50% off its SMA200. ABB registered -11.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.29%.

The stock witnessed a 14.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.93%, and is 6.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

ABB Ltd (ABB) has around 104400 employees, a market worth around $54.15B and $29.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.73 and Fwd P/E is 18.05. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.48% and -25.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.00%).

ABB Ltd (ABB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ABB Ltd (ABB) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ABB Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.40% this year

ABB Ltd (ABB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.88B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 0.08%.

ABB Ltd (ABB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -12.26% down over the past 12 months. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is -12.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.