Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) is -66.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $192.63 and a high of $713.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALGN stock was last observed hovering at around $217.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.66% off its average median price target of $265.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.9% off the consensus price target high of $375.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -38.52% lower than the price target low of $160.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $221.64, the stock is 4.59% and -5.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 1.68% at the moment leaves the stock -33.18% off its SMA200. ALGN registered -62.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.51%.

The stock witnessed a 3.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.47%, and is 8.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) has around 22540 employees, a market worth around $16.53B and $3.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.40 and Fwd P/E is 22.10. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.06% and -68.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.50%).

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Align Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.80% this year

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.39M, and float is at 73.16M with Short Float at 3.19%.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LARKIN C RAYMOND JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LARKIN C RAYMOND JR bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $264.42 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18190.0 shares.

Align Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that HOGAN JOSEPH M (President and CEO) bought a total of 6,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $298.48 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the ALGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Thaler Warren S (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $703.06 for $3.52 million. The insider now directly holds 46,378 shares of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN).

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) that is -22.76% lower over the past 12 months. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is -45.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.