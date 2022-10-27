Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) is -18.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.10 and a high of $23.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDRX stock was last observed hovering at around $14.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

Currently trading at $15.04, the stock is 2.18% and -6.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock -16.63% off its SMA200. MDRX registered 12.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.29%.

The stock witnessed a -6.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.96%, and is 5.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $1.66B and $1.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.59 and Fwd P/E is 17.29. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.81% and -35.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 216.00% this year

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.25M, and float is at 108.11M with Short Float at 8.45%.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones Leah, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Jones Leah sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $16.62 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98362.0 shares.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Jones Leah (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,921 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $17.65 per share for $69206.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the MDRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Poulton Richard J. (CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $17.44 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 732,517 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX).

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) that is trading -6.17% down over the past 12 months and McKesson Corporation (MCK) that is 85.32% higher over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is -29.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.