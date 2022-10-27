Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) is -48.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.87 and a high of $348.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BILL stock was last observed hovering at around $133.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.84%.

Currently trading at $128.96, the stock is -2.44% and -11.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -3.62% at the moment leaves the stock -20.23% off its SMA200. BILL registered -54.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.38%.

The stock witnessed a 0.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.60%, and is 2.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.32% over the week and 6.79% over the month.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) has around 2269 employees, a market worth around $13.41B and $642.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 205.35. Profit margin for the company is -50.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.50% and -63.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -169.10% this year

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.44M, and float is at 100.19M with Short Float at 5.41%.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Insider Activity

A total of 184 insider transactions have happened at Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 140 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chung Bora, the company’s Chief Experience Officer. SEC filings show that Chung Bora sold 8,855 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 17 at a price of $126.06 per share for a total of $1.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616.0 shares.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 17 that Aji Rajesh A. (CLO & CCO) sold a total of 1,562 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 17 and was made at $123.19 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4100.0 shares of the BILL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 05, Rettig John R. (CFO) disposed off 6,008 shares at an average price of $147.65 for $0.89 million. The insider now directly holds 24,625 shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL).