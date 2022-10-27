Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) is 115.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $6.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BORR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $5.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.97% off the consensus price target high of $6.15 offered by analysts, but current levels are 6.14% higher than the price target low of $4.72 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.43, the stock is 18.12% and 14.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 7.26% at the moment leaves the stock 16.98% off its SMA200. BORR registered 89.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 20.05%.

The stock witnessed a 27.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.91%, and is 21.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.31% over the week and 6.87% over the month.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) has around 517 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $329.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.22. Distance from 52-week low is 206.57% and -36.35% from its 52-week high.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Analyst Forecasts

Borr Drilling Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.10% this year

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 228.86M, and float is at 97.24M with Short Float at 7.09%.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.