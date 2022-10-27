Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Volatility At 4.51%, Should You Add A Position?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) is -52.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.08 and a high of $53.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOOS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38%.

Currently trading at $17.57, the stock is 3.95% and -1.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing -2.12% at the moment leaves the stock -20.05% off its SMA200. GOOS registered -54.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.89%.

The stock witnessed a 6.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.84%, and is 1.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has around 4353 employees, a market worth around $2.50B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.80 and Fwd P/E is 8.55. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.51% and -67.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Analyst Forecasts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.20% this year

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.23M, and float is at 54.03M with Short Float at 16.11%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 38 times.