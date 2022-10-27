Ferguson plc (FERG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) is -37.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $99.16 and a high of $183.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FERG stock was last observed hovering at around $109.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.21% off its average median price target of $139.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.07% off the consensus price target high of $191.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -2.19% lower than the price target low of $110.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.56, the stock is 4.67% and -0.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 2.94% at the moment leaves the stock -11.67% off its SMA200. FERG registered -24.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.68%.

The stock witnessed a 9.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.56%, and is 8.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Ferguson plc (FERG) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $23.11B and $28.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.73 and Fwd P/E is 11.90. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.51% and -38.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.70%).

Ferguson plc (FERG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ferguson plc (FERG) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ferguson plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/06/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.20% this year

Ferguson plc (FERG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.30M, and float is at 208.11M with Short Float at 0.33%.

Ferguson plc (FERG) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Ferguson plc (FERG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.