Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Volatility At 3.06%, Should You Add A Position?

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is -26.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.51 and a high of $56.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FNF stock was last observed hovering at around $38.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.1% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 20.12% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.34, the stock is 1.40% and -1.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -9.51% off its SMA200. FNF registered -21.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.38%.

The stock witnessed a 10.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.64%, and is 3.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) has around 28290 employees, a market worth around $10.63B and $14.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.35 and Fwd P/E is 6.92. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.11% and -32.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.90%).

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.70% this year

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 278.00M, and float is at 260.09M with Short Float at 1.64%.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shea Peter O Jr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Shea Peter O Jr sold 13,389 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $40.83 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that SADOWSKI PETER T (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $40.85 per share for $0.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the FNF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, HAGERTY THOMAS M (Director) disposed off 13,663 shares at an average price of $40.01 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 325,540 shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF).

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) that is trading -57.15% down over the past 12 months and Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) that is -2.95% lower over the same period. Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) is -39.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.