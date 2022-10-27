First Trust Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF (PRME) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

First Trust Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ: PRME) is 6.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.52 and a high of $19.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRME stock was last observed hovering at around $16.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

Currently trading at $16.41, the stock is 5.23% and 5.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 2.24% at the moment leaves the stock 5.23% off its SMA200.

Distance from 52-week low is 13.02% and -13.63% from its 52-week high.

First Trust Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF (PRME) Analyst Forecasts

First Trust Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF (PRME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.34M, and float is at 66.39M.

First Trust Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF (PRME) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GV 2019 GP, L.L.C., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. bought 800,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 24 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $13.6 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11.52 million shares.

First Trust Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that NELSEN ROBERT (Director) bought a total of 800,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $17.00 per share for $13.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.13 million shares of the PRME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 24, ARCH Venture Partners X, LLC (10% Owner) acquired 800,000 shares at an average price of $17.00 for $13.6 million. The insider now directly holds 6,128,297 shares of First Trust Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF (PRME).