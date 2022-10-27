Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) is -44.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.06 and a high of $11.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TV stock was last observed hovering at around $5.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $5.18, the stock is -2.91% and -13.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -39.72% off its SMA200. TV registered -51.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.12%.

The stock witnessed a -5.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.01%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) has around 37191 employees, a market worth around $2.96B and $4.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.00 and Fwd P/E is 18.70. Profit margin for the company is 65.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.37% and -56.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 578.90% this year

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 567.98M, and float is at 363.81M with Short Float at 1.17%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading -55.33% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -39.18% lower over the same period. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is 3.49% up on the 1-year trading charts.