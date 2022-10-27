Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) is -81.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $3.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HCTI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.33, the stock is -6.50% and -26.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -21.50% at the moment leaves the stock -62.59% off its SMA200. HCTI registered -87.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.77%.

The stock witnessed a -24.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.64%, and is 9.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 48.73% over the week and 26.82% over the month.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) has around 71 employees, a market worth around $10.99M and $39.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.60% and -91.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.70%).

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -434.50% this year

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.48M, and float is at 12.04M with Short Float at 0.79%.