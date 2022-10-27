Here are the top Institutional holders of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) shares

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) is -5.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.32 and a high of $61.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXS stock was last observed hovering at around $52.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.3% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -5.18% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.54, the stock is 1.81% and -1.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -6.01% off its SMA200. AXS registered -1.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.18%.

The stock witnessed a 3.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.12%, and is 0.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) has around 2082 employees, a market worth around $4.23B and $5.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.68 and Fwd P/E is 7.12. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.66% and -16.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 485.80% this year

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.17M, and float is at 76.94M with Short Float at 1.57%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) that is trading -30.41% down over the past 12 months and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) that is 13.07% higher over the same period. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) is -7.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.