Here are the top Institutional holders of Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) shares

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is -2.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.79 and a high of $137.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNI stock was last observed hovering at around $115.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.87% off its average median price target of $172.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.16% off the consensus price target high of $202.88 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are 17.68% higher than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.37, the stock is 7.37% and 2.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing 3.35% at the moment leaves the stock -0.13% off its SMA200. CNI registered -10.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.50%.

The stock witnessed a 9.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.96%, and is 5.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) has around 27930 employees, a market worth around $78.95B and $11.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.52 and Fwd P/E is 22.57. Profit margin for the company is 33.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.01% and -12.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) is a “Hold”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 21 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian National Railway Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.50% this year

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 690.00M, and float is at 663.61M with Short Float at 0.85%.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) that is trading -22.54% down over the past 12 months and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) that is -3.10% lower over the same period. CSX Corporation (CSX) is -19.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.