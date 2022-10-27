Here are the top Institutional holders of Global Payments Inc. (GPN) shares

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is -10.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $104.23 and a high of $159.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPN stock was last observed hovering at around $118.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.43% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.75% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -4.88% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $120.61, the stock is 7.55% and -0.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing 2.06% at the moment leaves the stock -5.68% off its SMA200. GPN registered -22.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.43%.

The stock witnessed a 11.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.55%, and is 7.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $33.00B and $8.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 655.49 and Fwd P/E is 11.24. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.72% and -24.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Payments Inc. (GPN) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Payments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.00% this year

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 278.18M, and float is at 269.85M with Short Float at 2.71%.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Global Payments Inc. (GPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHEFFIELD DAVID M, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that SHEFFIELD DAVID M sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $133.20 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28737.0 shares.

Global Payments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Green David Lawrence (Senior EVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 16,252 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $130.10 per share for $2.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 97818.0 shares of the GPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, JACOBS WILLIAM I (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $127.99 for $63995.0. The insider now directly holds 16,325 shares of Global Payments Inc. (GPN).

Global Payments Inc. (GPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -63.56% down over the past 12 months and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) that is -32.89% lower over the same period. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is -7.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.