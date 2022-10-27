Here are the top Institutional holders of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) shares

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NVG) is -38.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.89 and a high of $17.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $11.08, the stock is -4.26% and -12.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -20.72% off its SMA200. NVG registered -35.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.23%.

The stock witnessed a -9.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.24%, and is -1.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.45% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 7.80. Distance from 52-week low is 1.74% and -38.20% from its 52-week high.

The shares outstanding are 213.52M, and float is at 213.52M with Short Float at 0.07%.

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.