Here are the top Institutional holders of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) shares

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) is -55.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.30 and a high of $8.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.93, the stock is 7.74% and 3.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -30.05% off its SMA200. PBI registered -58.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.02%.

The stock witnessed a 21.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.08%, and is -0.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has around 11500 employees, a market worth around $506.01M and $3.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.72 and Fwd P/E is 7.77. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.39% and -64.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 101.80% this year

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.49M, and float is at 161.18M with Short Float at 5.86%.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stamps Sheila A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stamps Sheila A bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $2.73 per share for a total of $54640.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45834.0 shares.

Pitney Bowes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that GUILFOILE MARY (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $3.48 per share for $86918.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the PBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Fairweather James Arthur (EVP & Chief Innovation Officer) acquired 4,335 shares at an average price of $3.42 for $14823.0. The insider now directly holds 143,260 shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI).

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) that is -79.92% lower over the past 12 months. ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) is -48.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.