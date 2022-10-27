Here are the top Institutional holders of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) shares

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) is -28.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.80 and a high of $63.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TENB stock was last observed hovering at around $34.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.13% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.4% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -23.0% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.36, the stock is 18.37% and 6.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.93 million and changing 14.99% at the moment leaves the stock -16.17% off its SMA200. TENB registered -23.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.59%.

The stock witnessed a 12.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.74%, and is 21.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.25% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has around 1617 employees, a market worth around $4.36B and $611.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 101.97. Profit margin for the company is -13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.67% and -38.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.50%).

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Analyst Forecasts

Tenable Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.70% this year

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.04M, and float is at 109.89M with Short Float at 2.53%.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COVIELLO ARTHUR W JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COVIELLO ARTHUR W JR sold 19,166 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $35.02 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25879.0 shares.

Tenable Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Riddick Stephen A (General Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 1,589 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $41.72 per share for $66293.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42199.0 shares of the TENB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Yoran Amit (President, CEO and Chairman) disposed off 5,846 shares at an average price of $41.72 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 130,950 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB).