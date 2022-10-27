Here are the top Institutional holders of The Lion Electric Company (LEV) shares

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) is -72.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.36 and a high of $14.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.73, the stock is 1.45% and -19.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -52.97% off its SMA200. LEV registered -79.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.67%.

The stock witnessed a -8.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.83%, and is 9.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.55% over the week and 6.60% over the month.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $506.14M and $87.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.87. Distance from 52-week low is 15.68% and -81.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.00%).

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.00M, and float is at 82.27M with Short Float at 12.46%.