Here are the top Institutional holders of The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) shares

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is 12.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $145.40 and a high of $187.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRV stock was last observed hovering at around $176.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.53% off the consensus price target high of $204.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -13.81% lower than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $176.40, the stock is 7.90% and 7.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 4.33% off its SMA200. TRV registered 9.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.64%.

The stock witnessed a 16.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.27%, and is 1.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has around 30800 employees, a market worth around $40.08B and $36.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.89 and Fwd P/E is 12.01. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.32% and -6.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Travelers Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.80% this year

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.40M, and float is at 233.46M with Short Float at 1.78%.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HEYMAN WILLIAM H, the company’s Vice Chairman. SEC filings show that HEYMAN WILLIAM H sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 24 at a price of $180.00 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

The Travelers Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that OLIVO MARIA (EVP, Strat Dev & Pres Intl) sold a total of 13,516 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $179.21 per share for $2.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98675.0 shares of the TRV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Lefebvre Mojgan M (EVP & Chief Tech & Ops Officer) disposed off 2,945 shares at an average price of $168.33 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 1,020 shares of The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV).

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading 9.04% up over the past 12 months and The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is 29.61% higher over the same period. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is -8.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.