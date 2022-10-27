Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is -13.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.91 and a high of $15.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -20.0% lower than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.40, the stock is 24.89% and 7.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 1.33% at the moment leaves the stock -5.74% off its SMA200. ARI registered -24.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.16%.

The stock witnessed a 23.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.09%, and is 22.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.17% over the week and 5.57% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 9.69 and Fwd P/E is 8.14. Profit margin for the company is 35.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.12% and -27.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.59M, and float is at 139.56M with Short Float at 4.27%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carlton Pamela G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Carlton Pamela G sold 833 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $12.78 per share for a total of $10647.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11229.0 shares.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that BIDERMAN MARK C (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $12.68 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65663.0 shares of the ARI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Kasdin Robert A (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $15.37 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 42,855 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI).

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -15.55% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -40.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.