Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) is 16.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.92 and a high of $8.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELP stock was last observed hovering at around $6.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $7.39 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.31% off the consensus price target high of $9.15 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 1.35% higher than the price target low of $6.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.56, the stock is 6.03% and 2.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing -2.96% at the moment leaves the stock -2.09% off its SMA200. ELP registered 26.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.59%.

The stock witnessed a 13.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.31%, and is 6.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) has around 5950 employees, a market worth around $3.47B and $4.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.78. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.30% and -19.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.70% this year

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.74B, and float is at 277.13M with Short Float at 1.27%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 35.83% up over the past 12 months and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (EDN) that is -8.02% lower over the same period.