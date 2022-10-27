Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) is -10.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.62 and a high of $35.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRVN stock was last observed hovering at around $32.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.31% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.58% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 9.21% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.96, the stock is -1.54% and -4.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing -7.16% at the moment leaves the stock 3.02% off its SMA200. DRVN registered -3.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.59%.

The stock witnessed a 4.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.77%, and is -5.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) has around 9900 employees, a market worth around $4.92B and $1.74B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.41. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.69% and -15.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 329.50% this year

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.78M, and float is at 54.30M with Short Float at 6.37%.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RC IV Cayman ICW Holdings LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that RC IV Cayman ICW Holdings LLC sold 2,257,203 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $32.19 per share for a total of $72.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14.06 million shares.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that ARONSON NEAL K (Director) sold a total of 7,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $32.19 per share for $225.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32.76 million shares of the DRVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Driven Equity LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 4,742,797 shares at an average price of $32.19 for $152.67 million. The insider now directly holds 29,535,108 shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN).

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genuine Parts Company (GPC) that is trading 27.29% up over the past 12 months and Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) that is -15.92% lower over the same period. Monro Inc. (MNRO) is -23.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.