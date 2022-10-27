Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR)

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) is -0.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.49 and a high of $16.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXTR stock was last observed hovering at around $15.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $15.69, the stock is 13.03% and 13.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 32.17% off its SMA200. EXTR registered 64.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.91%.

The stock witnessed a 25.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.97%, and is 11.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has around 2643 employees, a market worth around $1.97B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.26 and Fwd P/E is 12.12. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.81% and -5.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 27.30% this year

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.78M, and float is at 128.10M with Short Float at 5.81%.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomas Remi, the company’s EVP Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Thomas Remi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $14.05 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Extreme Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that Vitalone Joseph A (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 35,372 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $15.00 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41298.0 shares of the EXTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 29, Khanna Raj (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 230,746 shares of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR).

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Infinera Corporation (INFN) that is trading -24.45% down over the past 12 months and Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is -2.24% lower over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -8.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.