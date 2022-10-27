Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) is 120.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.79 and a high of $30.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLNG stock was last observed hovering at around $26.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.97% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 11.71% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.37, the stock is 7.97% and 3.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 1.90% at the moment leaves the stock 22.54% off its SMA200. GLNG registered 103.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.69%.

The stock witnessed a 15.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.78%, and is 5.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has around 1703 employees, a market worth around $2.94B and $361.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.11 and Fwd P/E is 14.92. Distance from 52-week low is 153.66% and -10.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golar LNG Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.60% this year

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.01M, and float is at 92.14M with Short Float at 2.80%.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay Corporation (TK) that is trading 9.12% up over the past 12 months and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) that is 128.53% higher over the same period. Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is -4.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.