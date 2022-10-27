Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) is 30.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.25 and a high of $15.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLIT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.05% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -33.83% lower than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.39, the stock is 11.57% and 25.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 51.23% off its SMA200. HLIT registered 75.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.65%.

The stock witnessed a 30.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.24%, and is 6.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has around 935 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $587.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.47 and Fwd P/E is 21.99. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.55% and -1.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harmonic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 141.40% this year

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.63M, and float is at 101.98M with Short Float at 10.09%.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARSHMAN PATRICK, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that HARSHMAN PATRICK sold 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $1.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Harmonic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that Kalra Sanjay (SVP and CFO) sold a total of 53,585 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $11.36 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 96419.0 shares of the HLIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, HARSHMAN PATRICK (President and CEO) disposed off 6,040 shares at an average price of $11.39 for $68800.0. The insider now directly holds 578,173 shares of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT).

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Belden Inc. (BDC) that is trading 13.79% up over the past 12 months. CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) is 22.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.