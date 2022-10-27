Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM)

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) is -72.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.57 and a high of $9.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LILM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.0% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 79.0% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.89, the stock is 0.19% and -10.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.51 million and changing 11.83% at the moment leaves the stock -40.54% off its SMA200. LILM registered -79.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.03%.

The stock witnessed a -8.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.60%, and is 9.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.64% over the week and 9.31% over the month.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) has around 964 employees, a market worth around $569.87M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.38% and -81.01% from its 52-week high.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Analyst Forecasts

Lilium N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.10% this year

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.66M, and float is at 88.12M with Short Float at 8.25%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Lilium N.V. (LILM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.