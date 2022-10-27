Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR)

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) is -25.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.39 and a high of $79.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOUR stock was last observed hovering at around $44.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.33%.

Currently trading at $43.02, the stock is -5.86% and -6.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing -3.00% at the moment leaves the stock -8.26% off its SMA200. FOUR registered -45.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.85%.

The stock witnessed a -2.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.27%, and is -8.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.84% over the week and 5.62% over the month.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) has around 1732 employees, a market worth around $2.33B and $1.69B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.19. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.38% and -45.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.30%).

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Analyst Forecasts

Shift4 Payments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -269.70% this year

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.21M, and float is at 49.78M with Short Float at 21.86%.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Isaacman Jared, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that Isaacman Jared bought 27,728 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $31.60 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Shift4 Payments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Isaacman Jared (Chairman & CEO) bought a total of 35,958 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $48.38 per share for $1.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the FOUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Isaacman Jared (Chairman & CEO) acquired 82,000 shares at an average price of $49.40 for $4.05 million. The insider now directly holds 204,887 shares of Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR).

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -27.59% down over the past 12 months and U.S. Bancorp (USB) that is -32.11% lower over the same period. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is -7.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.