Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is -26.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $104.76 and a high of $166.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TEL stock was last observed hovering at around $117.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.58%.

Currently trading at $118.85, the stock is 4.92% and -1.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -7.27% off its SMA200. TEL registered -19.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.06%.

The stock witnessed a 4.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.43%, and is 6.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) has around 89000 employees, a market worth around $36.70B and $15.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.55 and Fwd P/E is 15.67. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.45% and -28.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Analyst Forecasts

TE Connectivity Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 968.00% this year

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 322.00M, and float is at 319.26M with Short Float at 0.69%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CURTIN TERRENCE R, the company’s Chief Exec. Officer & Director. SEC filings show that CURTIN TERRENCE R sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $131.85 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54969.0 shares.

TE Connectivity Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that CURTIN TERRENCE R (Chief Exec. Officer & Director) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $131.46 per share for $13.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54969.0 shares of the TEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, CURTIN TERRENCE R (Chief Exec. Officer & Director) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $130.72 for $9.8 million. The insider now directly holds 54,969 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL).

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is trading -10.48% down over the past 12 months and Intuit Inc. (INTU) that is -30.27% lower over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -19.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.