Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is -40.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.53 and a high of $75.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TOL stock was last observed hovering at around $43.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.3% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 1.64% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.28, the stock is 0.45% and -1.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -11.05% off its SMA200. TOL registered -28.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.32%.

The stock witnessed a 6.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.51%, and is 5.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $4.73B and $9.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.12 and Fwd P/E is 4.64. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.48% and -42.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Toll Brothers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/06/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.70% this year

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.33M, and float is at 105.30M with Short Float at 4.21%.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARBACH CARL B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MARBACH CARL B sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 11 at a price of $44.60 per share for a total of $44601.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71155.0 shares.

Toll Brothers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Yearley Douglas C. Jr. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $72.13 per share for $1.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the TOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, MARBACH CARL B (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $72.28 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 67,430 shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is trading -15.10% down over the past 12 months and Lennar Corporation (LEN) that is -21.56% lower over the same period.