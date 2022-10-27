HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) is -74.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $28.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HIVE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 52.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.36, the stock is -4.84% and -21.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -4.27% at the moment leaves the stock -47.59% off its SMA200. HIVE registered -82.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.20%.

The stock witnessed a -9.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.23%, and is 7.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.31% over the week and 8.02% over the month.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $372.39M and $298.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.40. Distance from 52-week low is 19.14% and -88.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 185.00% this year

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.83M, and float is at 81.94M with Short Float at 9.94%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -54.58% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 1.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.