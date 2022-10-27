Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) is -19.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.43 and a high of $32.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HMC stock was last observed hovering at around $22.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $28.77 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.7% off the consensus price target high of $37.78 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -2.71% lower than the price target low of $22.18 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.78, the stock is 2.68% and -6.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -13.27% off its SMA200. HMC registered -22.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.33%.

The stock witnessed a -0.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.88%, and is 4.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has around 204035 employees, a market worth around $40.83B and $98.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.26. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.27% and -29.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.71B, and float is at 1.70B with Short Float at 0.08%.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading -20.36% down over the past 12 months. General Motors Company (GM) is -34.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.