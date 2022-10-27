Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) is -79.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $1.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 96.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.11, the stock is -0.71% and -22.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock -59.35% off its SMA200. KTRA registered -88.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.72%.

The stock witnessed a -4.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.11%, and is -12.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.60% over the week and 15.97% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 5.26. Distance from 52-week low is 20.92% and -89.98% from its 52-week high.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.80% this year

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.81M, and float is at 74.57M with Short Float at 0.92%.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hoffman Robert E., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Hoffman Robert E. bought 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $0.47 per share for a total of $25795.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55000.0 shares.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Praill Anthony Scott (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 28,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $0.68 per share for $19430.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37186.0 shares of the KTRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Zarrabian Saiid (Head of Strategic Partnerships) acquired 38,109 shares at an average price of $0.64 for $24298.0. The insider now directly holds 55,500 shares of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA).