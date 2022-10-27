KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) is -30.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.02 and a high of $3.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KULR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 44.86% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.93, the stock is 45.61% and 36.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing -3.02% at the moment leaves the stock 10.11% off its SMA200. KULR registered -33.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 23.72%.

The stock witnessed a 47.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.14%, and is 50.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.13% over the week and 11.29% over the month.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) has around 52 employees, a market worth around $185.28M and $2.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 89.22% and -49.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.40%).

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Analyst Forecasts

KULR Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -328.00% this year

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.55M, and float is at 68.99M with Short Float at 2.79%.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Knowles Timothy Ray, the company’s Chief Technical Officer. SEC filings show that Knowles Timothy Ray sold 18,398 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $1.40 per share for a total of $25757.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.77 million shares.

KULR Technology Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Knowles Timothy Ray (Chief Technical Officer) sold a total of 39,384 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $1.41 per share for $55531.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.79 million shares of the KULR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Knowles Timothy Ray (Chief Technical Officer) disposed off 42,218 shares at an average price of $1.44 for $60794.0. The insider now directly holds 828,142 shares of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR).