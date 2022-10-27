Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) is -37.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.16 and a high of $29.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBTYK stock was last observed hovering at around $17.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.6% off the consensus price target high of $35.10 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 19.59% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.69, the stock is 2.84% and -7.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -24.41% off its SMA200. LBTYK registered -39.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.71%.

The stock witnessed a 5.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.63%, and is 1.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) has around 11200 employees, a market worth around $8.39B and $7.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.35. Distance from 52-week low is 9.47% and -40.96% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Global plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.30% this year

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 298.44M, and float is at 277.30M with Short Float at 4.45%.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRACKEN CHARLES H R, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that BRACKEN CHARLES H R sold 32,735 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 21 at a price of $18.53 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55342.0 shares.

Liberty Global plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 20 that BRACKEN CHARLES H R (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 32,265 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 20 and was made at $19.00 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88077.0 shares of the LBTYK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Waldron Jason (SVP & CAO) disposed off 7,522 shares at an average price of $22.10 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 36,432 shares of Liberty Global plc (LBTYK).

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) that is trading -52.64% down over the past 12 months and Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) that is -4.10% lower over the same period. Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is -8.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.