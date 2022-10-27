New Big Money Means Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) is 111.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.00 and a high of $90.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CEG stock was last observed hovering at around $88.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63%.

Currently trading at $88.78, the stock is 4.09% and 5.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 39.02% off its SMA200. CEG registered a gain of 47.75% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 5.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.45%, and is 3.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) has around 11696 employees, a market worth around $28.11B and $20.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.97 and Fwd P/E is 19.31. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.63% and -1.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.90%).

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Constellation Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -134.70% this year

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 327.00M, and float is at 326.07M with Short Float at 1.36%.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 17 times.