New Big Money Means Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) is 15.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $392.40 and a high of $533.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELV stock was last observed hovering at around $523.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.62% off its average median price target of $557.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.63% off the consensus price target high of $640.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -59.27% lower than the price target low of $335.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $533.57, the stock is 11.25% and 10.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 11.62% off its SMA200. ELV registered 22.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.95%.

The stock witnessed a 19.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.16%, and is 9.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) has around 98200 employees, a market worth around $125.23B and $153.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.93 and Fwd P/E is 16.34. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.98% and -0.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Elevance Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.60% this year

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 239.60M, and float is at 238.76M with Short Float at 0.99%.

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 13 times.

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 19.47% up over the past 12 months and Cigna Corporation (CI) that is 46.03% higher over the same period. Humana Inc. (HUM) is 15.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.