New Big Money Means Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) is -59.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $3.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOTU stock was last observed hovering at around $0.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $11.64 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.3% off the consensus price target high of $11.64 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.3% higher than the price target low of $11.64 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.78, the stock is -28.17% and -41.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.33 million and changing 3.85% at the moment leaves the stock -52.78% off its SMA200. GOTU registered -74.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.01%.

The stock witnessed a -36.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.29%, and is -14.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.57% over the week and 8.58% over the month.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has around 9015 employees, a market worth around $212.26M and $506.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.67. Profit margin for the company is -20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.67% and -77.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-111.80%).

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is a “Underweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.40% this year

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.27M, and float is at 255.17M with Short Float at 3.84%.