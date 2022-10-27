O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) is 39.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.64 and a high of $17.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $16.74, the stock is 12.47% and 18.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 21.20% off its SMA200. OI registered 25.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 24.65%.

The stock witnessed a 34.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.97%, and is 5.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $6.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.76 and Fwd P/E is 7.68. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.33% and -6.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.50% this year

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.68M, and float is at 153.81M with Short Float at 3.51%.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at O-I Glass Inc. (OI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times.