Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) is -20.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $356.21 and a high of $501.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROP stock was last observed hovering at around $378.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.65% off its average median price target of $490.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.34% off the consensus price target high of $550.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -17.77% lower than the price target low of $330.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $388.65, the stock is 4.83% and -0.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 2.82% at the moment leaves the stock -8.41% off its SMA200. ROP registered -20.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.13%.

The stock witnessed a 5.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.80%, and is 4.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) has around 19300 employees, a market worth around $40.83B and $5.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.05 and Fwd P/E is 25.98. Profit margin for the company is 51.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.11% and -22.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Roper Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.10% this year

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.90M, and float is at 105.19M with Short Float at 1.12%.

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON ROBERT D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 250 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $398.39 per share for a total of $99598.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6653.0 shares.

Roper Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that JOHNSON ROBERT D (Director) sold a total of 250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $443.69 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5869.0 shares of the ROP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, JOHNSON ROBERT D (Director) disposed off 250 shares at an average price of $449.21 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 6,119 shares of Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP).

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -12.85% down over the past 12 months and Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) that is -31.41% lower over the same period. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is -12.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.