Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) is -19.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.90 and a high of $17.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SRG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.0% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 33.0% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.72, the stock is 12.46% and -3.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -3.77% at the moment leaves the stock 3.82% off its SMA200. SRG registered -30.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.32%.

The stock witnessed a 25.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.67%, and is 9.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.98% over the week and 6.94% over the month.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $566.55M and $118.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -97.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.78% and -37.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.10%).

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 72.80% this year

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.68M, and float is at 36.44M with Short Float at 24.51%.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAMPERT EDWARD S, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 119,886 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 11 at a price of $9.54 per share for a total of $1.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15.85 million shares.

Seritage Growth Properties disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 10 that LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) sold a total of 52,085 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 10 and was made at $9.53 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.97 million shares of the SRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 07, LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) disposed off 183,015 shares at an average price of $9.54 for $1.75 million. The insider now directly holds 16,025,434 shares of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG).

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -15.55% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -40.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.