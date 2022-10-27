Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX: SMTS) is -86.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $2.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMTS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $1.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 80.22% higher than the price target low of $0.91 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -59.13% and -62.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -27.42% at the moment leaves the stock -79.96% off its SMA200. SMTS registered -91.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.48%.

The stock witnessed a -61.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.65%, and is -25.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.74% over the week and 15.13% over the month.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) has around 1440 employees, a market worth around $29.51M and $230.12M in sales. Fwd P/E is 0.90. Distance from 52-week low is -5.36% and -91.93% from its 52-week high.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sierra Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.00% this year

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.94M, and float is at 117.88M with Short Float at 0.12%.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) that is trading -37.13% down over the past 12 months.