Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) is -64.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $12.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.44% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 73.46% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.45, the stock is -13.10% and -28.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -1.99% at the moment leaves the stock -39.69% off its SMA200. SLI registered -71.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.26%.

The stock witnessed a -22.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.73%, and is -9.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.07% over the week and 7.31% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 15.00% and -73.30% from its 52-week high.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Standard Lithium Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.00% this year

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 177.63M, and float is at 157.90M with Short Float at 7.10%.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 4 times.