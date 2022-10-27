Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) is -10.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.12 and a high of $3.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UGP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $3.11 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.88% off the consensus price target high of $4.33 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 12.55% higher than the price target low of $2.63 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.30, the stock is -4.88% and -9.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing -4.96% at the moment leaves the stock -11.54% off its SMA200. UGP registered -0.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.37%.

The stock witnessed a 1.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.63%, and is -10.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has around 16643 employees, a market worth around $2.42B and $24.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.11 and Fwd P/E is 9.91. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.55% and -26.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.00% this year

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.09B, and float is at 748.33M with Short Float at 0.66%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 35.83% up over the past 12 months and Shell plc (SHEL) that is 9.11% higher over the same period. Braskem S.A. (BAK) is -40.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.